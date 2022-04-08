Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 657,376 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 427,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$100.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.