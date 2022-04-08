United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $58.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $37,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,349,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,669,036. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

