Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €142.40 ($156.48) and last traded at €143.25 ($157.42). 92,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €151.35 ($166.32).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €173.75 ($190.93).

The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €161.23.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

