Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 48,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 27,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.52.
Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNPLY)
