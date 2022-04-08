Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 4.7%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €82.90 ($91.10) and last traded at €83.96 ($92.26). 968,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.12 ($96.84).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.