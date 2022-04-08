Analysts Set Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Target Price at GBX 2,372.50

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,372.50 ($31.11).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.61) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,550 ($20.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 25.50 ($0.33) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,229.50 ($16.12). 1,100,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,236. The company has a market capitalization of £9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,252.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,052 ($13.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,255 ($29.57).

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.90 ($13,050.36). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 789 shares of company stock worth $1,039,480.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

