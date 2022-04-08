Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

