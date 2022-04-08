Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.29 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.