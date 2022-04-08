Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,655 shares of company stock worth $1,596,940 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.