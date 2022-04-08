First Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

NYSE:NOW traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $529.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $608.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total transaction of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $27,320,806. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

