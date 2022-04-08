First Bank & Trust Acquires 9,483 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,308 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,537,000 after buying an additional 312,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,404,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,126 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,652,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.