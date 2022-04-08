Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.75. 748,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

