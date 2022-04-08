First Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.82. 1,288,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,225. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.38 and a 200 day moving average of $323.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

