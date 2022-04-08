First Bank & Trust Acquires 158 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

