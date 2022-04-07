Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.24 Million

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.70 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $159.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $707.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.10 million to $714.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $779.21 million, with estimates ranging from $749.10 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Axos Financial.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
