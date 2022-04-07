GameCredits Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $132,247.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00262134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001390 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001490 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,572,240 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

