CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to post $235.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.60 million and the highest is $236.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,476. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

