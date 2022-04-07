Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $62.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.