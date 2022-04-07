First Bank & Trust Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,280. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

