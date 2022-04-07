British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 3,516,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.