Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 13,713,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,305,360. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.