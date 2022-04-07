Augustine Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 428,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.82. 3,158,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $61.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.