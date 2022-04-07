Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO traded up $24.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $612.21. 2,140,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.98 and its 200 day moving average is $599.23. The company has a market cap of $239.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.72 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

