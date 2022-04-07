Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up 4.5% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.22. 1,568,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

