Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 91,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.2% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,793,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

