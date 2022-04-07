Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $592,000 in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 183.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EJUL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 107,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54.

