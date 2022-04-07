Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.13% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAPR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,770. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $26.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

