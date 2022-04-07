Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $791,000 Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after purchasing an additional 320,568 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,461,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,254,000 after purchasing an additional 292,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,738,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.