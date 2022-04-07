6,744 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.81. 1,477,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,783. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.