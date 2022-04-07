SuperLauncher Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $6,160.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.01 or 0.07464276 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,659.30 or 0.99964449 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,140,544 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAUNCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.