Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $62.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Glaukos by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glaukos by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GKOS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 510,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,767. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

