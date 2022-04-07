AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NYSE APP traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 1,428,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,972. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,475,000 after purchasing an additional 903,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

