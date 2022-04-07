Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $215.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock worth $13,821,489. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $4.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,868. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $194.28. Etsy has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
