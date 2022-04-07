Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to post $110.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.10 million. Park National reported sales of $114.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year sales of $452.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $449.30 million to $456.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $471.28 million, with estimates ranging from $465.40 million to $479.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRK stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.13. The company had a trading volume of 35,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,375. Park National has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

