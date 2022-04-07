ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0563 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $329,683.73 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004011 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001683 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

