Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after buying an additional 301,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 730,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 583,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 1,733,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,161. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $30.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

