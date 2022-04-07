Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $951,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

Shares of KJUL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,951. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $27.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99.

