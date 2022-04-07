Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at about $1,676,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 7.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 284,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84.

