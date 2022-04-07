Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,809 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,043. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $115.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $102.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

