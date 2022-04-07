Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 124,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $2,129,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock worth $82,000,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.36.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 8,000,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,247,047. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.11. The company has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

