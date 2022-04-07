Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $412.53. 4,949,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,822. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

