Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 82,652 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October comprises 0.7% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October alerts:

Shares of IOCT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.44. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $25.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.