Greystone Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,786 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.0% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.