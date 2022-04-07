Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Trims Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1,037.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thor Industries by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.43. 1,196,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,764. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

