213,489 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Bought by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 213,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for 2.1% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 3.43% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $224,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

POCT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,862. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

