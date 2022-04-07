950 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after purchasing an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.69. 2,767,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,171. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $243.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

