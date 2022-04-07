Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 210 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.1% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

