Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will announce $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $15.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE SENS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 4,198,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,817,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

