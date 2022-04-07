Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 500 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

FTNT stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $338.12. 1,045,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.45 and its 200 day moving average is $319.74. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.78 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

