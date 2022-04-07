Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 20,620 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,620 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.22. 5,027,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,121,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

