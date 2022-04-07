Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) will announce $2.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Senseonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $3.00 million. Senseonics posted sales of $2.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Senseonics will report full year sales of $15.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Senseonics.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Senseonics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NYSE:SENS traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,198,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,599. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $856.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

